Analyzing Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) & Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) and Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Warby Parker and Cooper Companies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cooper Companies $2.43 billion 8.17 $238.40 million $58.68 6.87

Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and Cooper Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A Cooper Companies 102.48% 11.42% 7.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Warby Parker and Cooper Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 2 5 0 2.71 Cooper Companies 0 2 9 0 2.82

Warby Parker currently has a consensus price target of $64.38, suggesting a potential upside of 20.87%. Cooper Companies has a consensus price target of $443.73, suggesting a potential upside of 10.14%. Given Warby Parker’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than Cooper Companies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Cooper Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Cooper Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats Warby Parker on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues. The Cooper Surgical segment focuses on the provision of advancement for the health of women, basies, and families through women’s health and fertility products and services. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

