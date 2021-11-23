Analyzing Timberland Bancorp (TSBK) & Its Peers

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ: TSBK) is one of 38 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Timberland Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Timberland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Timberland Bancorp pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 15.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Timberland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timberland Bancorp $72.12 million $27.58 million 8.60 Timberland Bancorp Competitors $146.25 million $15.72 million 16.56

Timberland Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Timberland Bancorp. Timberland Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Timberland Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberland Bancorp Competitors 113 433 253 16 2.21

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 4.92%. Given Timberland Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Timberland Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Timberland Bancorp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberland Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Timberland Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberland Bancorp 38.24% 13.90% 1.65% Timberland Bancorp Competitors 23.98% 9.29% 1.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

