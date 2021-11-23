Analyzing IKONICS (IKNX) and The Competition

IKONICS (NASDAQ: IKNX) is one of 125 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IKONICS to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

IKONICS has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IKONICS’s peers have a beta of 1.35, indicating that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IKONICS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS -2.66% 11.27% 8.89% IKONICS Competitors -37.08% -1,621.13% -10.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IKONICS and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS $13.43 million -$440,000.00 -186.36 IKONICS Competitors $1.03 billion $1.91 million -36.96

IKONICS’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IKONICS. IKONICS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of IKONICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of IKONICS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for IKONICS and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A IKONICS Competitors 659 3169 4884 90 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 36.94%. Given IKONICS’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IKONICS has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

IKONICS peers beat IKONICS on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users. The IKONICS Imaging segment develops and sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and abrasive etching equipment. The DTX segment includes patented inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The AMS segment supplies sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, MN.

