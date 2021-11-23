Analysts Set Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Price Target at $10.56

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

ZYNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ ZYNE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.71. 5,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,240. The company has a market cap of $152.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.29. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

