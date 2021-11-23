Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target at $49.00

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGPYY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

SGPYY traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $43.24. 9,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,780. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

