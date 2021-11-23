Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target at $49.00

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGPYY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

SGPYY traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $43.24. 9,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,780. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

