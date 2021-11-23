Analysts Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target at $13.44

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,578,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,162,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,753,000 after purchasing an additional 973,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,715,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after purchasing an additional 309,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,736,000 after purchasing an additional 534,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.