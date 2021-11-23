Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for MannKind (MNKD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) in the last few weeks:

11/13/2021 – MannKind was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

11/12/2021 – MannKind had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

11/11/2021 – MannKind had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/9/2021 – MannKind had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

MannKind stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,891. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MannKind by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MannKind by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MannKind by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MannKind by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

