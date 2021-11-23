Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Badger Infrastructure Solutions (BADFF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS: BADFF):

11/23/2021 – Badger Infrastructure Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2021 – Badger Infrastructure Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Badger Infrastructure Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Badger Infrastructure Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

