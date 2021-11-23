Analysts Offer Predictions for thyssenkrupp AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for thyssenkrupp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

