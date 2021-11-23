Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Will Post Earnings of $5.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will report earnings per share of $5.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.34 and the lowest is $5.02. McKesson reported earnings of $4.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year earnings of $22.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.74 to $22.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $21.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.23 to $23.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $247.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

NYSE MCK traded up $4.29 on Thursday, reaching $226.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,888. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson has a 1 year low of $169.09 and a 1 year high of $227.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,876 shares of company stock valued at $15,861,964. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,884 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,189,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,918,000 after buying an additional 138,670 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,759,000 after buying an additional 25,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

