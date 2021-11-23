Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Brokerages expect that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. ITT posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ITT.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITT. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ITT by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ITT by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITT opened at $103.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.62. ITT has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.