Analysts Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will announce $2.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.77 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.86 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.