Analysts Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) to report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $3.01. Teck Resources reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $5.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. CIBC increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.31. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

