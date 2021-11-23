Analysts Anticipate Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

TACO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,969. The company has a market cap of $298.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.66. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 684,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

