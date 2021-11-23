Analysts Anticipate Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $29.07.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

