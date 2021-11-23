Analysts Anticipate Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to post $30.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $30.50 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $31.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full-year sales of $125.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.30 million to $126.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $120.20 million, with estimates ranging from $118.50 million to $121.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

CIVB traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 23,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,539. The company has a market cap of $381.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

