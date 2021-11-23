Analysts Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Post $5.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.47 and the highest is $5.59. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $5.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $26.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $27.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $19.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $23.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,192,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 710,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,830,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $153.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

