Analysts Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Affimed posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative net margin of 132.18% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $692.92 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Affimed by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,192,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 665,656 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Affimed by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 188,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Affimed by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 131,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 41,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

