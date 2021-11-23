Analysts Anticipate Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Aadi Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($5.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.24) to ($3.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($3.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aadi Bioscience.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AADI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, Director Caley Castelein acquired 259,998 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,773.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AADI. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 500.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

Aadi Bioscience stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,388. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $508.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

