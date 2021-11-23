Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells $190,000.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,976,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.84 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.23.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

