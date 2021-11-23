Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.370-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.80 million-$164.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.22 million.Amplitude also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Shares of AMPL opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $87.98.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis B. Phelps sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,622,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 12,000 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $889,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,326 shares of company stock valued at $25,795,160.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

