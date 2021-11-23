Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 82.3% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $202.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.28. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

