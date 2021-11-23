American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 550.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 415.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. American Vanguard Co. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $489.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.11.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

