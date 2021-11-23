American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Receives $34.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 930,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,222,000 after acquiring an additional 104,120 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

