American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,744,000.

Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.30.

