América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) is Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd decreased its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,518,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 687,252 shares during the quarter. América Móvil comprises 23.5% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd owned about 0.38% of América Móvil worth $221,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1,085.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.36. 41,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.80. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.1974 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 26.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMX. Itaú Unibanco lowered América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

