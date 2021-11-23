Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 153.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,718 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after purchasing an additional 767,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 65.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 125.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 592,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 94.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 348,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of LUNG opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -28.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $56,967.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,467. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

