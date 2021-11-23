Amalgamated Bank Takes $227,000 Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Alector by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

ALEC opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 1.08. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 455,000 shares of company stock worth $11,488,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

