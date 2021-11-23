Amalgamated Bank Makes New $203,000 Investment in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 41.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vuzix alerts:

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $770.58 million, a PE ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 2.36.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 191.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.