Amalgamated Bank Makes New $180,000 Investment in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIDE stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $886.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.44.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIDE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

