Amalgamated Bank Invests $216,000 in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 50.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 29.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 37.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

LKFN stock opened at $73.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.