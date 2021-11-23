Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 6,599 Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $974,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 82,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $77,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $2,662,280. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $754.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The business had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

