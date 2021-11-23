Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Shares in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 82.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oil States International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Oil States International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Oil States International by 48.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 152,149 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Oil States International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

