Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

