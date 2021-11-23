Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 266.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of Altimmune worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 118,908.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altimmune alerts:

NASDAQ:ALT opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $405.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.49. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.