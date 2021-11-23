Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 703.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,980 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,024,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 16,995.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,934,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,321 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 588,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,713,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATUS shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

In other Altice USA news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $85,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

