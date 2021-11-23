Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 36 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $408.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $416.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.74. The stock has a market cap of $431.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

