Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 467 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2021

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.