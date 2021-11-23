Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 467 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $624,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24.

