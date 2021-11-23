Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 566.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,572,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,550 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,032,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,113,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $128.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.28 and a fifty-two week high of $133.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.078 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

