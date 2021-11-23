Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bilibili by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BILI shares. HSBC cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

