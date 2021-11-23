Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 542 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

