AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$18.05 and a 52-week high of C$26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.42.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. Analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.8200002 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALA. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.96.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.