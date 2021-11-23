Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

GOOG stock traded down $29.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2,912.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,857.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,699.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

