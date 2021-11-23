Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.79.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.14. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 331.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 39,599 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 404,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,224 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.