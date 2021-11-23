Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 923 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,229 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.60 and a 200 day moving average of $142.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.59 and a 1 year high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

