Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €254.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €254.00 ($288.64) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €230.00 ($261.36) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($263.64) price objective on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €231.58 ($263.16).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV stock traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €203.05 ($230.74). The company had a trading volume of 673,609 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of €198.03 and a 200 day moving average of €205.51. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($235.00).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.