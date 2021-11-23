ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,663 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 411,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 44,229 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 134,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 551.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 48,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $56.08 and a one year high of $73.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.54.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

