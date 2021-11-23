Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) was down 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.32 and last traded at $18.51. Approximately 34,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 444,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $1,407,597.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,082 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $32,155,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 129.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,980,000 after acquiring an additional 746,983 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

