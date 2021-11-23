Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.85.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $136.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $371.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $135.21 and a 52-week high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.