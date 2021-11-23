Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 108.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 94.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $371.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $135.21 and a 12 month high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Erste Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.85.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

